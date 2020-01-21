AUBURN — Republican voters will cast ballots in at least three contested local races in the May 5 DeKalb County primary election.
Ryan L. Openlander has filed as a Republican candidate for DeKalb County recorder, facing fellow Republican candidate Leta Hullinger. Neither is an incumbent.
Since candidate filing began Jan. 8, two contested Republican races for DeKalb County Commissioner have emerged.
Larry L. Dove and Todd R. Sanderson are seeking the nomination for DeKalb County Commissioner northeast district. Michael (Mike) Watson and Kevin M. Webb are running as Republican candidates for DeKalb County Commissioner southeast district. None of the candidates are incumbents.
As of Monday, the following candidates also had filed in DeKalb County races:
Clerk: Republican Holly Albright;
County Council at-large (elect 3): Republicans Martha (Marty) Grimm, Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde;
Surveyor: Republican Michael C. Kline;
Treasurer: Republican Sandra S. Wilcox;
Superior Court Judge: Republican Adam Squiller;
Republican precinct committeepersons:
Concord — Mary Simcox; Grant 1 — Jess Jessup; Grant 2 — Karen (Pepple) Bishop; Jackson North— Sunny K. Liddell; Jackson South — Dennis K. Kruse; Keyser 5 — Dave Yarde; Richland — James Stahl; Union 1 — Craig Bassett; Union 3 — Jackie Rowan; Union 5 — Richard (Rick) Ring; Union 6 — Tom Shawver; Union 9 — Martha (Marty) Grimm; Union 10 — Pamela K. Scranton; Union 11 — Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II.
Republican state convention delegate: Emily Jo Drayna; Wayne Funk; Larry W. Getts Jr.; Margaret Lee “Peggy” Grimm; Martha “Marty” Grimm; Dennis K. Kruse; Richard “Rick” Ring; Jackie Rowan; Pamela K. Scranton; Mary Simcox; Mary M. Smaltz; and Gavin Swift.
Local candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register at the DeKalb County clerk’s office.
