FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in U.S. District Court recently after his guilty plea to possessing, with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Adrian L. Johnson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady. The announcement was made in a news release by U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.
Adrian Johnson was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, Adrian Johnson was stopped in DeKalb County for having an expired registration. During the stop, a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics. In the car, police recovered a smoking device, a stolen firearm with an obliterated serial number, a second firearm, a digital scale, 42 grams of methamphetamine, and 10 grams of a substance that contained a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Johnson also had $1,678 in cash.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the sheriff’s department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Ecenbarger.
