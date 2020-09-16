FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power said it is continuing its commitment to help Hoosier customers who are having difficulty paying their electric bills by providing an additional $175,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program and temporarily expanding guidelines so more customers can benefit.
I&M said it encourages Hoosier residents and businesses to join in contributing to this fund to help those in need. People can learn more about the Neighbor to Neighbor Program and contributing to the fund by going to IndianaMichiganPower.com/Neighbor.
“Hoosiers are experiencing unprecedented financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I&M is committed to helping our neighbors throughout these uncertain times,” said Toby Thomas, I&M president and chief operating officer. “We also thank customers who generously donate to the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help their fellow Hoosiers.”
To qualify for the Neighbor to Neighbor Program, a customer must have a past-due bill and meet certain income guidelines. From now through Dec. 31, I&M is raising the income eligibility for customers from 200% of the Federal Poverty Level to 250%. A family of four may qualify if they earn below $65,500 per year, or $5,458 per month.
In addition, the maximum grant to a family will increase from the current $250 to $350 through Dec. 31.
Customers in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana can apply at Brightpoint, (800) 589-3506. Brightpoint also administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and other programs that assist Hoosiers.
I&M launched the Neighbor to Neighbor Program with a $50,000 company contribution, and customers have added to the fund with contributions of more than $48,500. Neighbor to Neighbor has helped pay bills for more than 350 customers since April 2019.
Customers have the opportunity to help their neighbors through an option appearing on monthly bills to contribute to the Neighbor to Neighbor program. Customers can make a one-time contribution; make a level monthly contribution; or “round up” their bills to the next whole dollar, with the excess going toward the Neighbor to Neighbor Program fund. For example, if a customer’s bill is $94.25, the customer can choose to pay $95, with a donation of 75 cents going to Neighbor to Neighbor.
For Neighbor to Neighbor, I&M is collaborating with Dollar Energy Fund, a nonprofit organization, which in turn works with agencies that offer services where Hoosier customers live.
Hoosiers who want to send their contributions directly to the fund by mail should make checks payable to Dollar Energy Fund with Indiana Michigan Power Neighbor to Neighbor Fund in the memo line of the check. Mail to: Dollar Energy Fund, P.O. Box 42329, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
All I&M customers who are having difficulty paying their bills are encouraged to contact I&M to discuss payment options. Customers can contact the power company at (888) 710-4237; on the Indiana Michigan Power Facebook page; on twitter, @IN_MI_Power; and at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Assistance.
