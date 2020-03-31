SPENCERVILLE — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is pursuing a warrant to arrest a male suspect following a Saturday incident in Spencerville where a gun was discharged, but no one was struck, Sheriff David Cserep said Tuesday.
One person was taken to the hospital, Cserep said, adding that police have recovered the firearm.
Around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department was called to a residence in the 6900 block of Front Street in Spencerville for a reported shooting. Sheriff’s deputies and Butler Police arrived to secure the home.
The alleged suspect had fled the scene before police arrived. Police spoke with approximately 10 people who were inside the home during the incident, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
During the course of the investigation, police learned the male suspect had struck another male in the head with a handgun, during which time the handgun discharged, firing a single shot into the adjacent wall.
No one was struck when the gun discharged, police said. The male struck by the gun sustained a laceration to his head and was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, have been filed with the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office against the male who allegedly struck the blow.
Assisting county police and Butler Police were units from Indiana State Police, Southeast Fire and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
