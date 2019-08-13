AUBURN — Early Learning Ministry will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a fundraising carnival on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
The event will feature carnival games, a raffle, a “pie in the face for your teacher” contest, plus cotton candy, slushies, pizza and hot dogs.
“Our main goal is to have a fun time for the kids so they know how much we appreciate them and their families and how important they are to us,” said Brenda Morris, a 15-year teacher at the preschool in Auburn.
Thrivent Financial is supporting the carnival. Proceeds will go toward toys and classroom materials.
The preschool began 15 years ago today as a ministry of Lakewood Park Christian School. It now operates as an unlicensed registered ministry. It moved in December 2017 to its new building on C.R. 36-A, just west of Indiana Avenue. Founder Eileen Howard directed the school from its beginning until March of this year.
The school serves approximately 100 children. It operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. offering preschool, day care for age 6 weeks and older, and before- and after-school care for school-age children.
“We’re proud to serve a very diverse group of children, including those with special needs,” the school said in a statement.
“The Early Learning Ministry has far beyond exceeded our expectations! They not only took in our 1-year-old, but our autistic 3-year-old, as well. Not only is their care top-of-the-line, they have accommodated our 3-year-old, to ensure that she is safe and loved! This is the only place that I feel remotely safe sending our children, and will gladly continue to do so. We love the staff at E.L.M,” said a testimonial from Kristin and Caleb Plummer, provided by Early Learning Ministry.
“I have two children who attend E.L.M. Ellie has been attending for two years and Henry for seven months,” Katie Taylor said in a statement provided by Early Learning Ministry. “During that time, Ellie has increased her vocabulary, developed friendships, and she is learning her ABC’s and numbers. She loves her teachers and runs to them each day. The teachers at E.L.M. are caring and compassionate. They truly care about the children. Henry’s teachers have worked with him on learning to sit, crawl, and now walking. He enjoys spending time with them and is always smiling when I pick him up. I am thankful that my children have a safe, loving, and fun place to grow each day.”
“I absolutely adore how much all the teachers love their students!” Courtney Weingartner said in a statement provided by the ministry. “I never have to fight with my girls to get them to go to day care. The security that you have to get through before picking up the children makes me feel so secure knowing that no one has easy access to my children. The learning tool that the E.L.M. Center uses with all of the age groups is awesome! I love that there is little to no screen time! The teachers actually interact with my children. I recommend this facility to everyone I know!”
“Emily had a wonderful and exciting summer this year at Impact Camp!” said Heather Bain in a statement provided by Early Learning Ministry. “She was so proud to bring home many creative art projects and gardening projects! She loved the many fun-filled field trips and adventure walks to fun places. She especially enjoyed Bible study and visits from Mark’s Ark, and the K-9 police dog! Thank you to Ms. Holly, Mr. B, and Ms. Cathy Ann for providing a fun and wonder-filled summer experience!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.