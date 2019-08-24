AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center will feature original advertisements of the Auburn Automobile Company Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items are from the John Martin Smith Collection, which is being digitized by the Eckhart Public Library.
The collection includes items of local, state, and national importance, including many items relating to Auburn’s automotive history. The collection is on loan by the Smith family. Digitization of these collections is made possible by grants from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.
All Eckhart Public Library locations will close at 3 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day weekend. All locations will reopen with their normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Captain Marvel” on Blu-Ray and DVD. Join Carol Danvers, a Kree military member with a mysterious past, on her journey to save a planet called Earth. The item is available at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus from Aug. 26-31:
• Teen Book Club call-out: The calll-out will take place Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at the Teen Library to gauge interest and promote the upcoming Teen Book Club. Teens will be encouraged to read and explore new books or graphic novels that they may have never intended to read before. The book club is intended for teens age 13 and above.
• Babies and Books: The story time will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m., at the Auburn Plaza Location.
• Teen Garden Club: Participants will weed and maintain the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden and gain hands-on experience with gardening Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, the group will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage and harvesting.
• Family Storytime: Family Storytime will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Story Explorers: Story Explorers provides an opportunity for growing and learning library friends to access a world of creativity and discovery before heading to preschool. The group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
