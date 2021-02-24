ALBION — An Auburn man has been charged following a police pursuit that went through parts of three counties and involved multiple departments Monday night.
Austin Michael Wood, 29, faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
The pursuit began at approximately 11:20 p.m. Monday, when the Kendallville Police Department received a complaint of a possible theft of a Kubota excavator and trailer from the 600 block of Westgate Avenue in Kendallville.
As the call was being dispatched, Kendallville Police officer Sidney Shartzer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on S.R. 3, according to a news release from the Kendallville Police Department.
Shartzer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 3 and Noble County Road 1000 East, but the vehicle failed to stop.
The suspect vehicle continued traveling south on S.R. 3 until entering Allen County. The driver of the vehicle then proceeded east on Cedar Canyon Road in Allen County before turning north onto Tonkel Road, which becomes C.R. 427 in DeKalb County. The pursuit ended in DeKalb County on C.R. 46-A.
According to the news release, officers at first chose not to use stop sticks on the suspect vehicle, as they felt it was too dangerous given the speed the vehicle was traveling on S.R. 3 (approximately 80 mph) and the heavy load it was pulling.
In an affidavit, Shartzer said stop sticks were deployed in the 5300 block of C.R. 427, south of Auburn. Wood's truck continued north until turning east on Ensley Avenue in Auburn. The pursuit ended on C.R. 46-A near Summerset Ridge.
Once the suspect vehicle was stopped, a short foot pursuit followed, but Garrett Police Sgt. Kylan LaMotte and his K-9 were able to apprehend Wood.
Kendallville Police were assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Avilla Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department.
