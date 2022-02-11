A Michigan man is under arrest and faces criminal charges after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a high speed vehicle pursuit through Steuben and DeKalb counties Thursday night.
Tyler Williams Myles, 22, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, has been charged with resisting law enforcement (vehicular fleeing) and criminal conversion (unauthorized control of a motor vehicle), both Level 6 felonies; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
The incident began at approximately 7 p.m., shortly after Michigan State Police had notified the ISP Fort Wayne Post regarding a reported stolen gray 2021 Dodge Durango traveling south on Interstate 69 coming into Indiana.
At time of the dispatch, there were several troopers already patrolling on the interstate in the northern Steuben County area.
Trooper Adam Kitson was staged, monitoring traffic at the 353 mile marker — in the Pokagon State Park exit area — and observed a vehicle matching the given description pass his location.
Kitson pulled out onto the interstate to verify the license plate information that was reported, and after verification, before he could turn on his red/blue emergency lights, the driver sped off, initiating what would turn into a 15-mile, high-speed vehicle pursuit south on I-69. At one point, speeds were reported as high as 145 mph.
Troopers and officers from multiple local agencies were able to tactically stage ahead of the pursuit and employ tire deflation devices in an attempt to de-escalate the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle managed to avoid Stop Sticks near the Angola exit area, but DeKalb County Sheriff deputies got a successful tire strike near the 339 mile marker south of Ashley. After striking the Stop Sticks, police said the stolen Durango continued at a high rate of speed for a couple more miles, but then lost control and crashed in the side ditch at the 337 mile marker area, just north of the Waterloo exit in DeKalb County.
After the crash, the driver — later identified as Myles — and an adult male passenger both fled the scene on foot. As officers came upon the crash scene, an Angola Police officer and his K9 partner, along with several DeKalb County deputies and troopers, were able to quickly begin tracking the suspects, locating both men a short distance from the crash scene.
Both men were transported in custody back to the Steuben County Jail for further questioning and investigation. Ultimately, only Myles was placed under arrest and charged with a criminal offense. Police said the adult male passenger was released from investigative custody without charges.
Kitson was assisted in this incident by several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department, Ashley Police Department, Brownstown Township Police Department of Michigan and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.
