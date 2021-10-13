AUBURN — The family of Joan Yarde is holding a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday.
She was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Fort Wayne to Burdette John Gorrell and Virginia (Madden) Gorrell. She has resided in DeKalb County since 1933 and graduated from Garrett High School in 1945. That same year, she married Jay Yarde in Garrett. The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage before Mr. Yarde’s passing.
She is the mother of Connie (Yarde) Bry and Carole (Yarde) Washler. Both are deceased.
She worked with former DeKalb County Auditor Loren Dunn, and was a candidate for DeKalb County Treasurer in 1972. She is the grandmother of Jay Bry, Tricia (Bry) Kirkpatrick, John Bry, Jeff Washler, Jason Washler and Josh Washler. She also has nine great-grandchildren.
She has largely resided in Jackson Township, Avilla and Auburn over the years.
Well-wishers may send cards to Joan Yarde, in care of John Bry, P.O. Box 6035, Auburn, IN. 46706.
