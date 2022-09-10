AUBURN — The 66th Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival weekend was another roaring success and plans are already in the works to make the 67th even bigger.
This year’s festival week began with the annual Garage Tour featuring three area collectors who opened the doors of their garages up for people to visit. It also featured entrance into the various automobile related museums around the county.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, some 30 cars left Auburn to venture north to promote the festival in Elkhart, Mishawaka and southern Michigan as they visited Indiana Dunes State Park.
The official kick-off to this year’s festival was the return of the Hoosier Tour participants just in time for the kick-off luncheon at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The annual cruise-in downtown Auburn on the Friday of the festival continues to grow as hundreds of muscle cars, street rods, classics, trucks, motorcycles and everything in between filled the streets of downtown Auburn. A large crowd of car enthusiasts and spectators were on hand Friday night as the Hubie Ashcraft band and Whoa, Man! took to the downtown entertainment stage.
The Parade of Classics and the ACD Club’s display at Eckhart Park began a day full of activities on Sept. 3. Those who were looking for something a little more exotic were in luck Saturday night as the Fast & Fabulous returned to downtown with a wide variety of sports cars and exotic cars. Big Caddy Daddy and REKT performed Saturday night.
Worldwide Auctioneers had an expanded three-day auction this year, selling over 300 automobiles. A 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe sold for $3,305,000, the highest of this year’s auction.
