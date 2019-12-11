Today
Auburn Plaza temporary library farewell parties, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at 1029 W. 7th St., Auburn, with hot cocoa and cookies served; sponsored by Eckhart Public Library.
Thursday
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Saturday
Santa’s Chalet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a reindeer.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
DeKalb Community Holiday Sing, 6-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; led by the DeKalb High School choirs; followed by refreshments and caroling.
Sunday
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
to make an appointment or for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Santa’s Chalet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a reindeer.
Sunday, Dec. 22
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Monday, Dec. 23
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., DeKalb County Council on Aging, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.