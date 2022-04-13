AUBURN — In recognition of more than four decades of service to the DeKalb County Extension Office, the DeKalb County Extension Board honored Leesa Houser as the 2022 Friend of Extension on Monday night.
The award was presented at the Extension’s annual meeting in the Exhibit Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Extension Director Elysia Rodgers presented the award to Houser, who is retiring as the office’s secretary.
In her remarks about Houser, Rodgers described her as “an integral and steadfast member of our program.”
Houser began her work with the Extension office on March 3, 1980, when the office was on the first floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse. The office moved to its current location in 1990.
“Technology has been one of the biggest changes she has had to adapt to and maneuver through during her time with us,” Rodgers said.
“From large computers to the laptops we have today, filing cabinets full of files to being able to access those same updated documents online, a lot has changed during that time. But the main focus of Extension has remained the same: helping our clients when they need it.”
Rodgers said Houser has provided a wealth of information and described her as “an invaluable resource to our office.”
She praised Houser for her ability to listen and noted how Houser has positively impacted many lives during her time with the office.
“But what more can you say than ‘thank you’ for your knowledge, your encouragement, your nurturement, your onging presence and your friendship?” Rodgers added.
Reflecting on her time with the office, Houser said when she first started in the position, John Couey was the county extension director and ag agent.
“John Couey was the person responsible for starting my pig collection by giving me a set of pig salt and pepper shakers for my birthday before he retired. Over the years, that collection has grown to over 250 sets of pig salt and pepper shakers,” Houser said with a smile.
Noting the advances in technology, Houser said when she first started, there was one large computer that clanked and used floppy discs.
“We used a mimeograph machine to print mailings, and a ditto machine. We thought we were up to date with technology when the first copy machine arrived. Over the years, I’ve learned how to replace computers, computer parts and run wiring. It seemed to never fail that I would get caught wearing black the days something would come up with the computers and I’d end up having dust all over me from having to crawl under the desks,” Houser recalled.
Over the past 42 years, Houser said, she has worked with six county extension directors, eight ag and natural resources educators, seven health and human sciences educators, six 4-H and youth development educators and at least nine program assistants.
“With the hundreds of families that have come through the 4-H program, I realized that I had been here a long time when the third generation of 4-H’ers showed up. That was 2013. I couldn’t believe it — the third generation. Many 4-H members have turned into 4-H parents, and 4-H parents have turned into 4-H volunteers,” Houser said.
For many years, Houser said, she has had the privilege of announcing the 4-H beef and sheep shows, as well as announcing each 4-H member’s name as he or she entered the auction ring during the DeKalb County Fair.
Other memorable moments include attending an Ag Day farm tour and meeting a cow names Leesa. One year, she helped with “private pesticide training” at the DeKalb County Exhibit Hall and scored 100% on the test.
“That wasn’t too bad for a city girl,” she quipped.
“I sent in my money and got my license … I never did buy any chemicals.”
Of her memories of the Extension Homemakers, Houser noted the food she has sampled at the homemakers’ tasting bees in years past.
“I’ve met a lot of people. I’ve learned a lot of things. It’s just been quite the ride,” Houser said.
