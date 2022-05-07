AUBURN — An Auburn man was arrested Thursday morning after an automobile accident that left a pedestrian with critical — potentially life-threatening — injuries.
According to DeKalb County Jail records, Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Thursday by Auburn Police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in moderate or serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, was filed Friday.
Details of the alleged May 4 incident are detailed in an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Circuit Court by Auburn Police Detective Adam Barton.
During the course of his investigation, Barton said he and Detective Jake Quick interviewed Harris at the Auburn Police Department. During the interview, Harris admitted driving his 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound from 257 Center St. When driving in the 400 block of Center Street, Harris observed Stefan Davis walking southbound on the right side of the roadway in front of him. In the affidavit, Davis is identified as being the brother of Harris’ fiancee.
Harris told police as he started to pass, Davis jumped in front of the vehicle. Harris stated he hit Davis hard, denting the bumper, shattering the windshield and breaking off the passenger side of the mirror, the affidavit said.
Barton said Harris admitted he did not stop and continued driving to the intersection of Center Street and Old Brick Road, then turned around and drove past the scene of the accident.
Harris then admitted to seeing Davis’ shoe and ball cap in the roadway, but denied seeing him lying on the side of the road, the affidavit said.
Harris admitted he had a cell phone in his possession and again admitted he did not stop, nor did he call 911 to report the accident, according to the affidavit.
Barton said he asked Harris why he did not call 911 and Harris replied that he was scared to call.
Harris continued to drive back to 257 Center St. and on his return, told the person identified as his fiancee about the accident, according to the affidavit.
The woman went outside, observed the damaged car, then called 911. Barton said.
During a police interview, the woman initially told police she had been driving the vehicle and had struck Davis — her brother — after he jumped in front of her. She told police Davis ran off and she drove to her residence and called 911, the affidavit said.
Her accounts of the accident were later determined to be false, the affidavit said.
Harris admitted that he is a drug user and had smoked methamphetamine at about 2 p.m. on the day of the accident, the affidavit said. He admitted to smoking marijuana after the accident to “calm his nerves,” according to the affidavit.
A police check on Harris’ driving status found Harris’ driver’s license was suspended. Harris admitted to police that he does not have a valid license and that it is suspended for unpaid traffic tickets, the affidavit said.
