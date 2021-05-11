Today, I want to pose a couple of questions. Question one, what is your current co-parenting culture? Question two, what words listed here (there are 64), best describe your current co-parenting relationship and journey?
There are positive and negative words to choose from, and for this exercise, it is important to be honest about your answers. No one is going to know, so acknowledge it and own it. That is the only way to change a situation, if you have a lot of negative descriptive words describing your current co-parenting situation.
THE WORDS ARE: Challenging, easy going, attitude, respectful, toxic, responsible, negative, united, healthy, no communication, positive, disrespectful, alienation, irresponsible, consistent, hateful, flexible, difficult, adaptable, damaging, malicious, cordial, abusive, friendly, aggressive, open, disparaging, honest, hurtful, trust, irresponsible, supportive, boundaries, security, unreasonable, understanding, high conflict, committed, bad, collaborative, blame, good, depressing, successful, stressful, best interest, one-sided, team, competition, effective, tense, overwhelming, accommodating, fault, courtesy, control, agree, agenda, effort, manipulate, priority, confrontational, cooperation, horrible.
Sometimes it just takes a little exercise like this to really see where the problems are within a co-parenting relationship. As I said, part of my job as a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, especially if I am assigned a case by a judge, is to help couples identify their issues. This is a great exercise to be able to do that and one that I use in my workshop. This is an easy way and a very effective way to help with figuring it out.
If you are describing that your co-parenting relationship is horrible, stressful, tension-filled and hard on you, then it is important to know and understand that your child(ren) probably feel the same. If it’s hard on you, then it is hard on your child(ren).
It is OK if you are choosing both positive and negative words. The important thing about this exercise is to be honest about your answers to both questions posed. Being able to describe your co-parenting relationship and journey using anything from the negative word selection is what you begin working on, keeping in mind that you are trying to reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting. This exercise could help you begin working toward that goal today.
I hope you all have a great week.
