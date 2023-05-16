Recently, I wrote about one of my former co-parenting coaching clients, Chelsea Fry and her success co-parenting with her ex, by following my formula parts for respectful and responsible co-parenting, and by also applying all the tools to her own co-parenting relationship and journey.
Today, I want to share what could happen in a co-parenting relationship if you do not make efforts by either following my formula parts or by not applying helpful tools that could make a difference in your co-parenting relationship and journey.
Another co-parenting coaching couple, who I began working with almost four years ago, had been in the middle of eight years of high conflict co-parenting, when they came to me for help. My first meeting was with mom, stepdad, dad and stepmom. For that first meeting, I had one goal and that was for everyone to be heard. I asked them to bring with them a list of what they thought might be getting in the way of them not being about to co-parent in a respectful and responsible way.
They did come in with a list and we began addressing each thing from the list. I made sure acknowledgements were made and then we checked it off the list and moved to the next item.
It was an amazing meeting in that everyone left having felt heard. It was in a safe environment with a neutral third party (me) facilitating the conversation that ended after four hours with apologies, hand shakes, a few tears and an agreed chance to push the reset button on their co-parenting relationship. I was on cloud nine, they were on cloud nine and their daughter was about to have a different experience with her parents co-parenting dynamic.
Up until my meeting with them, their daughter had been trying, as a child, to navigate on her own through her parents’ high conflict by just telling each set of parents what she thought they wanted to hear, just to keep some peace for herself.
That is a high price for her to pay for less than respectful and responsible co-parenting by her parents. Post meeting, the parents were applying the formula parts and using all of the tools to be sure they were co-parenting in a way that was not going to continue to affect their daughter in a negative way.
Here is the thing. Co-parenting can be going well and an issue could arise that causes a hiccup in the journey.
It happens, but how it is handled is key. If that happens, it is possible then that co-parents become lax about using the tools and applying the formula parts, because anger and emotion have now set in and the next thing you know ... a co-parenting relationship can be totally in the tank in a very short period of time.
That is what happened with this couple that I am writing about. Something happened in their co-parenting relationship, anger and emotion set in, formula parts and helpful tools became less important and high conflict set in again.
I have met with them a couple of times in the last month, and even though an agreement was carved out for some changes that were being made, they have been unable to remove the anger and emotion attached to issues and circumstance from almost two years ago. Who pays the price for that? If you answered their child, you are correct.
The mother told me after our last meeting that even though their co-parenting is off track, she knows the tools and the formula parts work, because they spent two years of their co-parenting journey applying them and were co-parenting respectfully and responsibly, applying adaptability and flexibility from both sides and they were communicating much better.
Maybe my formula parts are not what will work for you and your ex and your co-parenting journey, but doing nothing will not work either. That being said, for couples struggling with getting their co-parenting back on track, they are for sure a great guide, but they are only as good as when they are applied.
As a refresher, my four formula parts for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting are: 1. “Make a choice” every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. 2. “Set aside your differences” to do that. 3. “Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.” 4. Go for the Oscar.
In an upcoming column, I will be highlighting the formula parts again and sharing more tools that will be helpful for getting things turned around in your journey.
It is possible that you may see the value in applying these things for change, but maybe you know your ex won’t be on board. That is OK. It only takes one to begin making the changes. It is not about an ex who may not be on board. It is about a child who is affected by a neither parent making efforts. I know that is powerful and equally powerful is a child deserves nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from their parents.
I hope you all have a great week.
