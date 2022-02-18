AUBURN — Education in the 21st century has been a challenge to say the least over the past couple of years.
That was just one of the realities that was shared during a recent program “Vision 2022 — State of Education,” hosted by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and sponsored by the J. Kruse Education Center.
Jackie Kempf, career coach at the J. Kruse Education Center, opened the discussion by sharing her excitement for the presentation which featured superintendents representing the three public school systems in the county. The presentation also featured a representative from Freedom Academy and Phil Downs, a professor at Trine University, who spoke on school funding.
“We are really excited about the docket we have today,” she said. “We value all of our school districts and all of the hard work you put in. We have great things happening in this community and we appreciate all of your effort.”
Superintendents Steve Teders, Tonya Weaver and Dr. Shane Conwell all said the collaboration the three have had over the past two years has been beneficial to the community and the students they serve.
Teders, superintendent at DeKalb Central Schools, said the last two years have been the most challenging of his 30 years in education.
“We have worked in lock step over the past two years to provide the best education for our districts,” he said of the three superintendents working together. “I am happy to call them colleagues of mine here in DeKalb County.”
Weaver, superintendent at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, said the collaboration has been amazing.
“That is what has got us through the last couple of years,” she said.
Conwell, superintendent at DeKalb Eastern Schools, is finishing up his first year as superintendent.
“I have got great support from the county,” he said.
The collaboration between the three school districts have helped them manage the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to keep students in the classroom.
Each of the superintendents shared highlights of their districts, each of which are open districts and allow students from around the county. They are all working hard to prepare students for the future.
Teders said his system has returned to an initiative — started right before COVID — which defines a “portrait of a Baron graduate.”
There are seven key elements of being a “Baron graduate” they are — adaptability, collaboration, communication, empathy, critical thinking, integrity and perseverance.
He said it is the school district’s goal to carry these characteristics with them when they leave, allowing them to adjust to any situation after high school, allowing them to be successful.
“We know the academics are strong. These are those extra attributes we hope they take with them to share in life,” Teders said.
New programs at DeKalb Central Schools include a STEAM program in the elementary schools offering an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and music.
In Garrett, Weaver said her district has put an extra emphasis on growing a community in the past couple of years with a variety of programming.
“We are lucky because we have one school campus. We feel that gives the students a feeling of home,” she said. “We value the relationships that are built beginning at the elementary level.”
Weaver’s school district was recently honored as an Apple Distinguished School because of the technology it has to offer.
Before closing her discussion, she highlighted the career development program which has gained in popularity and been successful over the past few years. The construction trades course and heavy highway course have been popular with students.
Programs such as these and those offered at IMPACT Institute in Kendallville are valuable for those students who are looking for skilled trades training.
Conwell highlighted recent upgrades at the school system, including the renovation of the high school library and library at Riverdale Elementary, making them modern media centers with the latest technology.
In the coming year, Conwell said renovations will be coming to the agricultural (FFA) programs and the advanced manufacturing offerings at the school.
“New partnerships in the advanced manufacturing program will enrich the program,” he said. “I look forward to the many things to come in the future.”
He said one thing that makes DeKalb Eastern special is the togetherness of the staff, including all employees, students, parents and community.
“I appreciate what everyone has done,” he said.
Anita Shepherd, director of operations and client services at Freedom Academy, highlighted the programming offered by the academy.
Freedom Academy, housed at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, offers programs serving 11 counties in northeast Indiana. It is a private, non-profit workforce development training organization that provides high-quality, practical, relevant, hands-on, cost-effective training and education in advanced manufacturing, health care and professional services.
The Academy also offers tutoring for students.
