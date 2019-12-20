INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill this week filed a complaint alleging that a DeKalb County man and his company violated Indiana law by creating and operating a pyramid scheme, a news release said.
According to the complaint, Michael Wasnich of Auburn and his company, United Freedom Team LLC, solicited consumers to buy into the scheme with the opportunity to make thousands of dollars if they convinced others to join after them.
Wasnich solicited his alleged pyramid scheme through websites and hundreds of videos posted to YouTube, the attorney general’s office said.
Unlike legitimate businesses, pyramid schemes base the income a participant can make solely on the number of people they recruit to join the scheme, the news release said. Most pyramid schemes advertise that its participants can make large amounts of money with little to no effort, but only a select few at the top of the pyramid typically receive significant amounts of money.
Under the Indiana Pyramid Promotional Schemes Act, a person may not establish, promote or operate any pyramid promotional scheme in Indiana. A person who violates this act is subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking an injunction prohibiting Wasnich and United Freedom Team LLC from further operation of their pyramid scheme. The office also is seeking restitution to consumer victims of the scheme as well as civil penalties and court costs.
“Our office works daily to protect Hoosier consumers from those who would seek to take unfair advantage of them through unscrupulous methods,” Hill said. “If you believe you have been targeted by scammers, please contact our office and let us know.”
Individuals may file consumer complaints at in.gov/attorneygeneral or call the Office of the Attorney General at (800) 382-5516.
A legal complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court II against Wasnich and United Freedom Team LLC says the defendants solicited consumers’ participation in a pyramid scheme through websites they created and multiple YouTube videos advertising the large amounts of money consumers could make by joining the scheme.
It continues:
“Sometime before July of 2017, the defendants established a postcard solicitation program. The defendants require consumers wishing to participate in the program to purchase ‘advertising packages.’ The cost of each package ranged from $100 to $10,000. In exchange for a consumer’s payment, the defendants provide the consumer with a list of ‘leads’ and postcards to send to these leads. The purpose of sending these postcards to the leads is to generate new program participants. 8. Participants in theprogram make money by inducing others to buy into the program.
“New participants typically join the program by sending a check or money order to a post office box or other address controlled by the defendants. When a new participant joins the program, a portion of their buy-in payment is given, as a commission, to the person who induced them to join. The portion of the new participant’s buy-in payment not paid as a commission then goes to the defendants.
“Participants can increase their commission amounts by paying additional money to the defendants. Earning commissions from inducing new participants to join the program is the only way to make money by participating in the program.
“The defendants’ program does not offer any other goods, services, or property for sale. Instead, the program’s sole purpose is to generate commission payments from newly joining members. …
“Since at least July of 2017, the defendants solicited participants to buy into the program through YouTube videos and websites created by the defendants, such as www.mailboxmiracle.com and www.mailboxmoneyplan.com.
“Through the defendants’ videos and websites, the program is described as “… a vehicle for absolutely anyone to find financial freedom. Michael Wasnich appears in multiple videos speaking about how the program works and displaying the various checks he has received from participants buying into the program. Wasnich encourages viewers to join the program, often describing how the program takes no effort at all while earning you an income of thousands of dollars a week.
“On their websites, the defendants direct new participants to make their payments payable to Michael Wasnich and send the payments to ‘United Freedom Team LLC, P.O. Box 622 Auburn, IN 46706.’
“The defendants attempt to avoid characterizing the program as a pyramid scheme, stating on their website that the program is ‘a direct sales mail order business’ and that participants are ‘paid a commission on the sale of our service,’ even though no products or services are available for purchase or sale.”
