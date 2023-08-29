Hoosier Tour cars leave Auburn

And they're off! Thirty-four classic cars round the corner for the 48th Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Hoosier Tour. The group is headed to Carmel before returning to Auburn Thursday morning.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — They brought their classic cars from far and wide.

As their owners mingled with fellow car owners, these beauties sat, lined up in the parking lot next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum until someone gave the command to climb into their cars and prepare to depart.

