AUBURN — They brought their classic cars from far and wide.
As their owners mingled with fellow car owners, these beauties sat, lined up in the parking lot next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum until someone gave the command to climb into their cars and prepare to depart.
“This is our 48th tour,” explained Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board member Bill Hohler. “It started out just going out into the surrounding region to promote Auburn and the festival.
“We would go to say, Napoleon, Ohio. Their media would be there and people would come out to see the cars,” he said. “We would promote Auburn; ‘We’re having a festival this weekend. We want everyone in town to come over to Auburn.’ It’s just grown ever since.”
Thirty-four cars are part of this year’s tour. While no Duesenbergs have been involved in recent Hoosier Tours, there are two on this year’s ride.
“We’ve got participants from California to Maine and all points in between … a lot of different states represented,” Hohler said.
With engines running, these restored classics rounded the corner at the museum and headed south along Wayne Street. Their first stop Tuesday was a factory tour of Thunderbird Boats in Decatur and the Indiana Glass Museum in Dunkirk.
Today, the tour will arrive in Carmel. Tonight, the group will go to Harrah’s Casino in Anderson for dinner before returning to Auburn around 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
Hohler has participated in 10 tours.
“One of the coolest feelings I get is when the cars pull out of the parking lot, one after another,” he said. “You see cars making the turns and you just kind of imagine this is what it was like 90 years ago in front of the very same building.
“Just going through the Indiana countryside, one old car after another, it’s just a great feeling.”
