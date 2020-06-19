WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board honored its 2019-2020 retirees with a video tribute during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Superintendent Steve Teders noted the district typically recognizes its retirees at its closing day ceremony and also at the June school board meeting.
However, due to the extended closure of schools, restrictions on large-group gatherings and risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, those in-person recognitions could not take place. Instead, the district opted to give a video tribute presentation with remarks by building principals and colleagues
Retirees recognized were:
• Penny Kryder, who taught at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School for 34 years;
• Marcia Beerman, who served the district as a paraprofessional for 20 years;
• Robin Williams, who taught at DeKalb High School for 31 years;
• high school special education teacher Cynthia Noye, who served the district for 36 years;
• Cheryl Gilbert, who taught physical education at the high school and the district’s elementary schools for a combined total of 38 years; and
• bus driver Maxine Dunn, who has served the district for 25 years.
Each retiree will receive a gift card and a Golden Baron activities card, which provides free admission to any DeKalb Central event.
