AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will be holding its annual “Meat The Need” benefit on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
Dinner will be catered by Dutch Heritage. This event will consist of games, raffles, silent auctions, and a live auction. Proceeds will aid in paying processing fees on large game and livestock, with the meat being given to food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens within Indiana. This year will also feature an appearance by Indiana’s First Lady, Janet Holcomb as guest speaker.
“We hope the community joins us so that we can raise the funds necessary to continue to provide this service,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “We have provided over two million pounds of meat to hunger relief agencies throughout the state since our founding in 2011 and our yearly benefit makes all that possible.”
“We are so appreciative to our sponsors and everyone who has donated to this event!” shared Storm Cartwright, event director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “We are especially excited for Mrs. Holcomb to join us this year as our special guest speaker and are so grateful for her support!”
Advance registration is required. Registration forms are available online at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org, at Hoosier’s Feeding the Hungry’s office located at 4490 S.R. 327, Garrett, or by contacting the office at 233-1444 for additional options.
