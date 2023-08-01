Waterloo leaders, business owners and Surf representatives gathered in front of the Town Hall Tuesday morning for a ceremonial ground-breaking for a new fiber-optic internet service offered for residents and businesses. From left are Waterloo Library Assistant Director Samantha Williams; Chris Rowe from Charleston Metal Products; council members Greg Iddings, Ken Surber, Josh Caudill, Jess Jessup and Katy Hobbs; town manager Pam Howard; Gene Crusie, founder, CEO of SURF Internet; clerk treasurer Renee Duszynski; Scott Franko, SURF Internet Development and Community Relations representative; Kevin Reed, owner of Three Bean Coffee Roaster in downtown Waterloo; and Shane Gann of Direct Line, principal contractor for the project. Plans are to begin construction this week with service to begin in late September.