WATERLOO — Waterloo is celebrating the launch of fiber construction that will provide residents and businesses with high speed internet service.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in front of the Town Hall Tuesday morning to mark the partnership with Surf Internet, with offices in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. Town council members, local business owners and Surf representatives gathered to mark the occasion and cheered the new technology.
Residents will have the option to sign on for the service. Three levels of service will be offered, and billing will come directly through Surf Internet, with plans to begin local service by the end of September, with completion of all phases by of the project by November, according to Gene Crusie, founder and CEO of the company.
“Having internet technology in a town like Waterloo is going to give your residents the same capabilities as people who live in bigger cities. We just think this is a great thing to give residents a choice. We are excited to be here and we are excited to be part of the transformation,” Crusie said.
Town Manager Pam Howard said efforts to bring high-speed fiber optic service have been in the works since 2016 and two feasibility studies were performed. Surf Internet representatives subsequently reached out to Waterloo earlier this year with information about their service provided with no cost to the town for drops and underground wiring.
“I am just elated. We have been working on this for a long time,” Howard said.
“It’s taken a lot of work and time to get to this point,” said Scott Franko, development and community relations of Surf Internet. The company serves several smaller communities in northern Indiana, including Ligonier, Middlebury, Warsaw, Nappanee, and most recently Churubusco and the Blue Lake area, with a total of 100 communities in three states.
“This is really great,” Franko said of the project. “Our company believes fiber truly is transformational, for future-proofing the area for the future of your downtown development, just for everyone. The world is making us go online more and more, and we found our years ago the pitfalls that go with that, when most of America can’t go on line to do what they need to do, with enough speed and bandwidth.”
“We’re glad about this and we’re glad this is going to finally happen after all this time,” said council president Jess Jessup. “This service will provide the most up-to-date internet connection and will enhance our businesses’ competitiveness and the standard of living for our residents.
Surf is no stranger to the area. Last month the company successfully completed the construction of a fiber network for DeKalb County Schools. To do so, Surf invested approximately $1 million of their own capital, supplemented by funding through the Federal E-rate program, which helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband. The project established a core network that will serve as the foundation for the extension of fiber internet to Waterloo residential and commercial areas, as well as broader DeKalb County.
Surf is contributing $1.2 million in Waterloo to provide fiber to 905 addresses, a mix of residential and commercial areas. Surf plans to pursue Indiana Next Level Connection (NLC) Round 4 funding to expand the fiber network to unserved residences outside of Waterloo in 2024.
Contacts are being made to local residents and businesses regarding the service up to two weeks prior to hook-up, Crusie said.
Infrastructure work can begin as early as this week, according to Shane Gann of Direct Line, principal contractor for the project, dependent on finding utility locate lines in town. All work will be done underground through directional boring.
“Look for them to contact you soon about how you can connect,” Jessup added.
More information may be found at the website, surfinternet.com.
