AUBURN — For years county code didn’t allow for the enforcement of public nuisance violations within the county.
County Commissioner Bill Hartman said the process of writing county code that had some teeth began nearly two years ago. Since then a public nuisance ordinance has been approved and the county created a code enforcement position earlier this year.
Paul White was hired as a part time code enforcement officer in June. Since then he has been working with county residents to clean up their property and enforce the county codes, which are in place.
Hartman said they are already beginning to see progress with some properties being cleaned up.
“So far so good, we have a good guy on the job,” he said.
White updated the commissioners on four properties during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting. Those properties included one at 5193 C.R. 19 in Garrett.
White said he first inspected the property on June 7. With little movement on the property a second notice was sent to the property owners, with no success.
Since then, Auburn Renewables has purchased the property and is working with the current residents of the property to clean up junk and debris in the yard. The property borders land purchased by Auburn Renewables for its solar field project west of town.
Rudi Eidam, an agent with the Sweitzer Family office, which is listed as the applicant for Auburn Renewables, said Monday that the issue is being addressed. A 40-yard dumpster was delivered to the property on Monday.
He went on to say the current resident of the property is looking to move. Auburn Renewables has given the residents six months to vacate the property. Once it is vacated the structure will be torn down.
“We will get the front cleaned up in the next two weeks,” Eidam assured the commissioners. “We will be monitoring the issue this week.”
White said the help is a blessing to the family.
“I couldn’t see them taking care of the problem on their own,” White said.
Hartman said he hopes this is motivation for the family to have a fresh start.
White said he is also currently working with two other property owners, including a business in Corunna. Hillbilly Tire, a used tire sales located on U.S. 6 in Corunna, was recently sent notice because of old junk tires, which are visible from the roadway.
Chris Gaumer, director/zoning administrator for the county, said the business has to address the tires that are becoming a nuisance behind the building.
The two additional properties are located on S.R. 427 north of Waterloo and C.R. 54.
White said all of his inspections are complaint driven, he is not out driving around the county looking for ordinance violations. All complaints are inspected from the street and photos are taken, which are submitted with violation notices. Residents will receive two notifications before being asked to come in front of the DeKalb County Commissioners to address property issues.
