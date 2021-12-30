AUBURN — Gone are the days of counting aircraft using a microphone and recording device at the end of the runway, as technology has made it easier for the DeKalb County Airport Authority to keep track of aircraft coming in and out of the airport.
For years, the only cost prohibitive way to count aircraft was the microphone and recording system that the state would place at the end of the runway every three to five years. The months of recordings was then counted and put into a formula to come up with a monthly and yearly average for the airport.
Russ Couchman, airport manager and treasurer, said the old way of doing things worked because aircraft engines have a distinct sound on a recording. However, that way of counting didn’t give the airport an accurate number of daily, monthly and yearly operations.
Using the old system, Couchman said the airport averaged 13,000 touchdowns, landings or takeoffs a year, which could potentially be off by several thousand.
“We were never confident with the numbers,” he said.
The new VirTower software system, which was installed in October can give the airport and its employees a vast amount of usable data along with real time tracking of aircraft across the United States.
The switch to the new technology began in 2008 when a representative from ITT inquired about placing an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system at the airport. The technology was part of the NextGen, or the FAA’s National Airspace System Modernization Plan.
Couchman said he could instantly see a benefit in the system having a background in flight tracking and noise abatement from early days in aviation in San Diego and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“I didn’t hesitate for a second to agree to host a ground station,” he said.
The ADS-B system has been on display in the terminal lobby since its installation; airport operations have also had access to the basic info in their vehicles for years. The capability of the system was limited to real-time tracking until the new software was installed in October.
On Jan. 1, 2020 most aircraft were mandated to have ADS-B out transponders installed, to allow for tracking across the country.
The airport’s administration spent the better part of the last year testing various third-party systems, relaying that information back to the Indiana State Department of Aeronautics. A state grant was implemented to help with funding for the new system and the airport ultimately decided on the VirTower software package.
“We have just scratched the surface of the information the software will provide us,” he said.
Discussing the new system with Couchman, he shares his excitement with the data the program will allow the airport to collect.
“The exciting part to me is being able to count operations,” he said. “This gives us real data to rely on year to year. The data is pretty cool.”
For the month of November — typically one of the slowest months — the airport reported 1,290 operations, which includes touchdowns, landings and takeoffs. That included 88 operations from business jets, 89 helicopter operations, 44 multi-engine aircraft operations and 1,069 single-engine aircraft operations. The airport has a large number of helicopter operations as two of Parkview’s Samaritan helicopters are based at the airport.
The program can also take those numbers one step further breaking the aircraft down into type and even owner of the aircraft.
Couchman said the airport’s administration wanted the system to be up and running before the runway extension begins in 2022 with completion scheduled for sometime in 2024. The runway expansion will take the runway from 5,000 feet to 7,100 feet, an improvement which is important for the private/business jet traffic that utilize the airport.
He explained this allows them more time to make crucial decisions during takeoff on less than perfect flying days. It will also afford business jets the option of leaving the airport with a full tank of fuel, which isn’t always the case currently due to weather conditions.
Couchman went on to say the jet traffic — which is mainly used for business — is important to the region’s economic development.
The real time data supplied by the software allows the airport’s staff to provide the best service possible for its patrons. Tracking the aircraft allows the staff to be ready when an aircraft lands to serve its needs.
He said being classified as a “regional airport” the airport’s continued goal is to provide the best service possible for its patrons.
“What we can now verify, beyond just intuition, is that we are a regional corporate jet center,” Couchman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.