AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The report continues a trend of single-digit levels for new cases that has seen 53 cases in the past seven days. New case reports have not been at such a low level since mid-August.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,856 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; none from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; none who are 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; one who is 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
