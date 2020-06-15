HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Ray Mendenhall has been appointed to The Hicksville Bank Board of Directors, the bank said in a news release.
Mendenhall graduated from Indiana University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and began his career as a credit analyst at Fort Wayne National Bank. He became the CEO of Mendenhall-Roy Chevrolet in 1993, which he owned and operated with his family until 2012. Mendenhall started with Redline Equipment (formally known as Archbold Equipment) in 2012 as a sales manager and recently was named regional sales manager.
“We are very excited to appoint Ray to our board,” said Greg Smitley, president/CEO of The Hicksville Bank. “He is a well-respected businessman and farmer, and our bank will benefit from his skills and experiences. Ray and his family have a long connection to The Hicksville Bank as his father, Keith Mendenhall, worked at the bank for 27 years. Ray shares the bank’s passion of serving our local communities, and we look forward to the positive contributions he will make now and in the future.”
Mendenhall was raised on his family farm, where in 1998 he took over management and operations. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Hicksville Grain Company and attends Woodburn Missionary Church. He resides in Harlan with his wife of 29 years, Kristen. They have four children.
The Hicksville Bank operates branches in Auburn and in Hicksville, Ohio, and Edgerton, Ohio.
