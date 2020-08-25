GARRETT — With just under two weeks of school on the books, Garrett administrators shared how well reopening of school has gone at Monday’s meeting of the school board, calling it perhaps the best start in 20 years.
J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus said even with so many different procedures from what she previous thought to be a well-oiled machine, the changes have resulted in a much calmer student body by opening the doors earlier and having students report directly to their classrooms.
Previously, students gathered in the gym or cafeteria areas, causing their behavior to escalate. Dismissal is also on a staggered basis, she explained.
Breakfast is served in classrooms where bathrooms are also located, so very few students are in the hallway at the same time, Surfus added. Teachers also agree they are getting to know students much better in this more intimate environment.
The more than 700 elementary students now move along the hallways by grade levels to alleviate large groups. Lunches are held in pods with various grade levels instead of all the same age.
“Now, the younger students can see the older students as models and this has caused the older students to become leaders for the younger ones, as well,” Surfus said.
Surfus also thanked teacher Jeffrey Hurd and the Greater Garrett group who purchased recess kits for students who are separated in pods on the playground. Wheeled carts include kick balls, basketballs, jump ropes, chalk and corn hole games to provide kids with more options.
Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden said he equally proud of his staff and students in adapting to the new normal of wearing masks and other safety procedures.
His first validation things were going well was when his own children came home from school the first day and he heard joy in their voices about getting back with kids their age.
“We all needed this,” Fielden said about both students and teachers alike.
The district had to make some changes and tough decisions, including dissolving the Locomotive Learning Center classroom and adding other class rotations in its place, he added. Doing so dropped the average class size from 30 to about 20 students to improve social distancing.
“It was the right decision,” he said.
The changes are a work in progress. Fielden said he foresees speed bumps in the road, but everything seems to be going very well.
In the past, lunch for grades seven and eight was very large, but is now in three different groups.
Fielden sees few bright spots in the pandemic, such as slowing things down a bit, having more doors open and being able to “hear the magic” from the classrooms as he walks down the hall.
High School Principal Matt Smith said new plans and procedures for arrival and dismissal of students, eating in the cafeteria and managing people and space has been a big deal for administrators and worth the effort and time spent.
“It took seven weeks to pull this off, and we thought, students will show up and go to class — and they did,” Smith said.
He praised the new cafeteria plan where students sit down, scan a QR code from his or her table, and don’t have to wait in line.
“I think this is so much better. Why haven’t we done this in the past however many years?” he asked. Kids are not in a hurry and often have as much at 10 minutes to spare during which they have a chance to talk with friends.
“I hope we can stick to this after COVID,” he added.
Smith reported 43 students have gone 100% virtual. Another 53 are in a blended classroom model with the remaining students attending traditional classroom settings.
While some issues have arisen with a couple of blended classes, they have been figured out through working with parents.
“We are pretty good about what we are doing here,” Smith said. “It’s just the first time we tried this blended model. It’s really not easy to do. We are not good at it yet.
“I am going to use that word, ‘yet.’ We will figure in out as we go,” he said of the new individual learning plan. The goal is to make learning relevant.
As of this week, 206 students are in the Career Development program, doing math and English. A welding class that was added last year through IVY Tech has expanded to 40 spots, including an evening community class.
Smith said 182 students are in one of three advance placement classes. The school now offers 15 dual college credit classes, allowing students to leave school with an associates degree.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver said the school continues to collaborate with Dr. Mark Souder and the DeKalb County Health department to answer any questions. The health department keeps the school district apprised of any changes through the school nurse Tori LaMotte who shares information with the entire staff.
“We continue to follow protocols and procedures, and as of today, there have been no positive cases, but we know we will at some point based on population,” Weaver said.
She praised the collaboration with parents and the overall community who have done a great job to self-monitor and also welcomed the return of sports programs this fall.
Weaver noted 20% of the student population is in blended or virtual classrooms, but some have fluctuated with more solid data next month to be offered next month.
School board members expressed thanks to administrators, teachers and staff for the positive opening of school.
“I can’t say enough about how well this is going. I can’t praise you enough,” said board President Wayne Funk who often said in the past the kids needed to be in back to school.
“I understand things can change tomorrow, but our staff and administration have shown the ability in the past that we can adapt,” he said.
Board member Larry Getts said there was never a question of if students were returning to school, just how, thanking the community for its trust and the great job everyone has done “with this craziness going on.”
Weaver also updated plans for Sunday’s Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation golf outing at Garrett Club with many sponsors and donors with the focus on raising funds for the foundation and the school district’s resource room.
Work has moved forward in Brennan Estates with the roads being paved soon. The Garrett Building Trades Class began work on the first home in the addition last week.
A super shot clinic was held at the school Monday to provide immunizations for students and the district will be partnering with Mental Health America Northeast Indiana to provide a staff person half days, every day to help school counselors, beginning in September.
Weaver noted Garrett’s recent grant for $52,000 from the Government Emergency Relief Fund was much less than surrounding schools because the district has been so progressive in technical integrations in the past and didn’t need as much as the other districts. The funds will be used to enhance connectivity in order to bridge that gap for students to have a level playing field.
She also reported the renovation to the school is nearly done, and expressed how nicely the entry area where people enter for sporting events has been improved.
All members of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start staff are back in one room, according to Director Jonell Malcolm. She is surprised and excited that all but two or three slots have been filled, and all classrooms have a home to meet in. They are still ironing out food service details, working on expanding a playground and moving some classroom experiences outside.
“We are excited to bring the kids back Monday. We are ready to hit the ground running,” she said.
The board also gave its approval for:
• temporary loans for the 2021 calendar year;
• a resolution giving the Superintendent authority to reduce the 2021 budget and also reduce Line 2 appropriations of the 2020 budget;
• a lunch service agreement with St. Joseph Catholic School;
• a group health insurance plan;
• G-K-B Head Start updated policies and procedures;
• G-K-B Head Start rental contact with County Line Church of God in Auburn;
• a memorandum of understanding Ivy Tech for welding classes; and
• grant awards and donations.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Pamela Fleetwood at J.E. Ober speech pathologist, the hiring of Gwen Vanderbosch for that position; and the resignations of Melissa Jill Quick as PAR speech case conferences and Alicia Silva as Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start assistant.
Victor Hammond was approved as high school junior varsity football. Middle school coaches approved include Ryan Steele as girls soccer coach, Chrissy DePew as 7th and 8th grade volleyball coach and Kelly Flotow as 6th grade volleyball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.