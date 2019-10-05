AUBURN — Early voting in the Nov. 5 municipal election begins Tuesday and continues until noon on Monday, Nov. 4.
During the four-week early voting period, DeKalb County voters may cast ballots in the clerk’s office on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. Voters must provide a government-issued photo identification.
Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting also will be offered Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Absentee voting by mail applications are being accepted and must be received by Thursday, Oct. 24. This is the last day a ballot may be mailed. Voters may call the voter registration office at 925-9787 to request an absentee voting application form. The application form, ABS-MAIL, also may be downloaded at in.gov/sos/elections or indianavoters.in.gov.
Absentee voting by travel board is offered to people who are homebound and confined and cannot get out to vote or complete a ballot on their own without assistance. To request information about travel board, call the voter registration office at 925-9787.
In contested election races:
• Auburn voters will choose a new mayor and a District 1 city council member;
• Garrett voters will elect a mayor;
• Butler voters will decide a race for an at-large seat on the city council;
• Waterloo voters will select their town clerk-treasurer;
• St. Joe voters will choose three of four candidates for the town council;
• Hamilton voters will select a town council member for the at-large seat;
• voters in the Hamilton Community schools district will decide the fate of a referendum on a property tax increase to support the local school system.
