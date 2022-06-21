AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership Inc. announced Tuesday the hiring of Victoria Searcy as the organization’s new vice president.
Searcy received a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and most recently comes to DCEDP from Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.
“I look forward to working with Anton (King), the board of directors and all of the staff of DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership,” she said. “This is such an exciting time of strategic growth for DeKalb County and I am honored and excited to continue that momentum set forth by the organization and the leaders of our community.”
Searcy is originally from Houston, Texas but has called Indiana home for the better part of 25 years. She is a mother of one son. As well as volunteering with Girl Scouts, she volunteers with various Autism awareness campaigns throughout northern Indiana.
Anton King, former executive director of the DCEDP, will assume the role of president and CEO of the organization.
“We’re elated to add Ms. Searcy to the dynamic team,” he said. “She brings an extensive background in non-profit leadership, marketing, event planning and youth mentorship to the greater community.”
Executive assistant Debra Bruce will retire from the DCEDP at the end of June after 14-plus years of service with the organization.
“I am very grateful for having worked alongside Debra in the DCEDP,” King said. “She’s been an essential member of our team and will greatly be missed. I wish her the absolute best in her retirement.”
