BLUFFTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will host a U.S. service academy briefing on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bluffton High School for area students who are interested in attending one of the five U.S. service academies.
“Students and their parents and/or guardians in attendance will have the opportunity to meet representatives from the five service academies as well as members of the Third District Academy Advisory Board to learn about each service academy and their respective admissions processes,” Banks said. “I am proud to know that young Hoosiers and their families are willing to invest their lives for the future of our country.”
The briefing will be held in the cafetorium at Bluffton Community High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton. Doors will open for registration at 8:30 a.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The Congressman’s Service Academy Advisory Board and academy representatives will be present to provide information about applying to an academy.
The five service academies are:
• U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York;
• U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland;
• U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut;
• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and
• U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The value of an appointment to a service academy is equivalent to a $400,000 scholarship.
The deadline for application for high school seniors is Friday, Oct. 18. Applications should be sent to Banks’ Fort Wayne District Office.
To RSVP for the briefing on Sept. 28, send email to RepBanksAcademies@mail.house.gov.
