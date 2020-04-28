INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents now can apply online for absentee ballots to cast votes in the June 2 Primary Election.
The portal at IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow a voter to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. Previously, voters could request an absentee ballot only by mail, email or fax.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced this change as part of ongoing efforts by her office and the Indiana Election Division to make it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 Primary Election.
“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” Lawson said in a news release.
Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot for the June 2 Primary. To vote absentee-by-mail, voters who qualify must complete an absentee-by-mail application. The application is available online at IndianaVoters.com. Voters also may submit their requests by mail, email or fax. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21.
After an application has been received, the voter will be mailed a Primary Election ballot. The voter must then complete the ballot, and return it to the county election board by noon on Election Day, June 2.
