BUTLER — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 am. to 6 p.m. at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people can save time by making an appointment at ourshot.in.gov (search for ZIP code 46721) or calling 2-1-1.
The clinic will give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires only one dose, and the Pfizer vaccine that requires two doses. Both vaccines are fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19, the DeKalb County Health Department said.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available for ages 12-17.
Two DeKalb County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. Both patients are between the ages of 45 and 50.
“There were two consecutive days without cases on the weekend,” Souder said. “The lasat time that happened was so long ago, I can’t remember when.”
The county has reported 38 cases in the first 21 days of June, an average of fewer than two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
The new cases bring the total to 4,435 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
