AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host two spring break camps in March for children ages 4–12.
Session one is set for the week of Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20;
Session 2 is set for the week of Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27.
Camp sessions meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parks and Recreation Office, 1500 S. Cedar St.
Each weeklong session costs $50 per child. Daily activities will include crafts and games. Children will be required to bring a sack (nonrefrigerated) lunch and water bottle.
People can register now by calling 925-2997. More information is on the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page.
