AUBURN — The sale of Auburn’s giant West Edge Park manufactured housing community is expected soon, according to a spokesman for the owners.
“We are hoping to close on March 8,” said Don Steininger of Steininger Development in Fort Wayne.
The buyer of the park is “a rather large, regional company that owns mobile home parks,” Steininger said. It is headquartered in California, but owns parks in the Midwest.
“Their intent very clearly is to buy it, spend some money improving it, and hold it for the long term,” as well as possibly expanding it, Steininger said. He did not disclose the sale price. The buyer’s identity will be revealed when the sale becomes final.
An Auburn native, Steininger said he has been acting as a consultant to the Dickman family that owns the park since the December 2018 death of Burt Dickman, who founded the park with his wife, Elsie, in 1965.
West Edge Park has grown to be the home of approximately 13% of Auburn’s estimated 13,700 residents, Steininger said.
The park offers 661 concrete pads for manufactured homes and has an occupancy rate around 75%, Steininger said. It covers approximately 120 acres, according to DeKalb County property maps.
The neighboring West Edge Mall indoor shopping plaza, also owned by the Dickman family, is for sale and “might have a buyer,” Steininger said.
Nearly a year ago, Steininger purchased the nearby Dairy Queen restaurant building on West 7th Street from the Dickman family for himself.
