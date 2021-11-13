AUBURN — Years before anyone raved about pumpkin-spice flavor, it’s what made Holiday Loaf such a hit for the Auburn Kiwanis Club.
On the 50th anniversary of its annual project to benefit Children First Center, the club is baking 5,000 of the tasty loaves this weekend to benefit Children First Center of Auburn.
Over the past half-century, the club has raised more than $360,000 for the nonprofit child-welfare agency, using a secret recipe created by a former member, the late Erton Manon.
This weekend, the club’s 44-hour baking marathon began Thursday night and was scheduled to continue through late Saturday afternoon — as always, in the kitchen at Auburn Presbyterian Church.
This year, Holiday Loaf will be available as a drive-through purchase at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m today.
Children First Center will host a drive-through purchasing option at its location, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn, all next week from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last.
Holiday Loaf also will be for sale at numerous local retailers listed below.
Loaves are individually wrapped and may be purchased for $4 apiece.
Proceeds help support Children First Center services for vulnerable families and children in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
While baking and preparing Holiday Loaf for sales,Children First Center and Auburn Area Kiwanis Club followed CDC guidelines by using masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.
Businesses selling Holiday Loaf this year are:
• Angola: Campbell & Fetter Bank, Rural King, Sears;
• Albion: Village Foods, Community State Bank;
• Auburn: The Star newspaper, Shear Expressions, Taylor Rental, 9th Street Brew, ProFed Credit Union, Shepherd’s, Beacon Credit Union, Ben Davis Ford, Carbaugh Jewelers, NAPA, Community State Bank, Heimach Center. Italian Grille, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Mettert’s Water Care, Hicksville Bank;
• Butler: Kaiser’s Supermarket, NAPA, Donaldson’s ACE Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Bank;
• Corunna: Albright's Grocery;
• Garrett: Beacon Credit Union, Miller’s Grocery, Garrett Hardware, MJS;
• Kendallville: Baker's Fruit & Flower Farm, Community State Bank, Rural King Supply, ProFed Credit Union.
Children First Center said it thanks the many organizations that purchase Holiday Loaf for their employees and all of the dedicated volunteers and community for their continued support for its mission of helping local families become all they possibly can be.
