INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students and families are encouraged to get help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at any one of 37 College Goal Sunday sites across the state this Sunday.
With more than $387 million in state financial aid available, as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, all students should file the FAFSA, regardless of family income. The FAFSA is required for determining state and federal aid including grants, scholarships and student loans, and many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
Now in its 31st year, College Goal Sunday is a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Student Financial Aid Association, the Lilly Endowment, INvestEd and College Goal Sunday.
“Indiana has one of the most generous financial aid programs in the nation, but students must file the FAFSA in order to take advantage of it,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We are pleased to be working with organizations like College Goal Sunday that help ensure more Hoosiers complete the form, getting them one step closer to completing education beyond high school.”
Financial aid experts will be available on-site at all locations starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. For a list of all College Goal Sunday event locations, visit collegegoalsunday.org/index.php/information.
Students who attend any of the College Goal Sunday sites should be sure to submit a completed evaluation form to be automatically entered into a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships to be used toward any educational cost associated with college. The winners will be notified in December, and awards will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov or by using the myStudentAid app. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Then, each student will need:
• a Social Security number or · Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens);
• 2018 Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned;
• bank statements and records of investments (if applicable); and
•records of untaxed income (if applicable).
The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families also can find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at investedindiana.org.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at (888) 528-4719 or by email at awards@che.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.