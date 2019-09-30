DeKalb band places second at Penn

MISHAWAKA — DeKalb's Baron Brigade marching band finished second of eight bands in Open Class B at the Penn Carnival of Bands competition at Mishawaka Saturday.
Munster swept the special awards for best music, visual effect, general effect and percussion while achieving a score of 71.725.
DeKalb achieved a score of 67.294, according to the INbands.com website. Northridge placed third at 66.150. Plymouth was fourth at 66.034, and Elkhart Memorial rounded out the top five at 62.488. New Prairie was sixth at 58.275, followed by Huntington North at 57.994 and Columbia City at 56.213.
Goshen was first in Open Class A with 74.366 points, winning for best visual effect. Carroll was second at 74.081, winning for best general effect. Concord was third at 73.953, winning for best music and percussion.
Decatur Central was fourth at 71.359. Portage was fifth at 65.784.
NorthWood won for best music, visual effect and percussion in winning Open Class C with a score of 65.850. Concordia was second at 63.350. John Glenn was third, winning for best effect at 63.050. Angola was fourth at 62.975. Northwestern was fifth at 61.650. Twin Lakes was sixth at 61.050. Jimtown was seventh at 58.225.
Fairfield swept the special awards in Open Class D, accumulating a score of 61.230. Bremen was second at 55.125. Adams Central was third at 55.050. No scores or placings were available for LaVille, Manchester or Triton.
DeKalb, Eastside and Garrett bands all will compete this Saturday in the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands. Eastside performs at 1:30 p.m. in Open Class D. Garrett performs at 3:15 p.m. in Open Class C. DeKalb performs at 6:15 p.m. in Open Class B. Homestead performs in exhibition at 7 p.m.
Awards for Scholastic Classes A and B and Open Class D are set for 2:15 p.m. Awards for Open Classes A, B and C are set for 7:15 p.m.
