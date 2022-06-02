A group of DeKalb County leaders are preparing for the second phase of discussions on a strategic vision for the county and has scheduled five listening sessions during June and July.
The group is made up of leaders from are municipalities and non-profits.
The sessions will welcome citizen input on ideas and concerns about the future of the county. Sessions will take place:
• Thursday, June 16, 6-8 p.m. at the Ashley Fire Department, 101 S. Union Ave.;
• Friday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway;
• Thursday, June 23, 6-8 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Center, 5629 C.R. 68;
• Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett High School cafeteria, enter door 20; and
• Thursday, July 21, 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
In April, a group of 37 citizens from across the county gathered for a workshop and began discussions on the future of the county. The group included mayors, town managers, county representatives and private and non-profit leaders.
“This unprecedented county-wide discussion was a great success. The fact that such a diverse group of leaders from government, business, education, non-profit and community service organizations set aside two-and-a-half days for this workshop underscores just how important a collaborative vision for the future is to DeKalb County’s success,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson.
“We are calling on the community to attend these sessions and be heard,” said Community Foundation DeKalb County Executive Director Tanya Young.
“We want to know your thoughts. The community sessions are designed to develop a foundation for building stronger, more sustainable communities by listening to the vision and values of the residents of DeKalb County. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. It takes working — and dreaming — together, even with disagreement, to drive positive change for a better tomorrow.”
Pizza and drinks will be provided to participants.
The workshop and listening sessions are made possible with the support of The James Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, City of Auburn, City of Garrett, Town of Waterloo, Town of Hamilton and DeKalb Central school.
