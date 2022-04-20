HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will pay for up to 74 dual enrollment classes through Trine University this coming year using a grant from the Small Rural Schools Achievement Program.
The school board approved the dual enrollment arrangement during its regular meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel said the district has received a grant of more than $11,000 to pay for the classes. Parents and students will be responsible for materials. Students will be given priority beginning with seniors down through freshmen, Cassel explained.
Cassel said a student would be responsible for repayment if he or she drops the course or earns lower than a C-minus in the course.
“Hamilton Community Schools is proud to offer this to our student body. It is a great opportunity for them to gain college credit at no cost to their family for tuition,” Cassel said.
Also Monday night, the board approved Marschand’s Athletic Field Services to renovate and restore the softball and baseball fields. The work will cost about $75,000 and will include laser levelings, re-edging, rebuilding mounds and home plate areas that are high traffic with a clay mixture, adding needed field dirt mixture and cutting paths from home to first base and home to third base.
The board approved dates for high school summer school, pre-kindergarten camp, and iRead camp. Summer school will run June 6 to July 1 from 8-11:30 a.m. Pre-kindergarten camp will take place June 6-24 from 8-11:30 a.m. iRead camp will be June 6-10 from 8-11:30 a.m.
In personnel matters, the board voted to hire Andrew Baker as assistant varsity track coach and Kody Ahrens as varsity cross country coach.
The board accepted the resignations of elementary instructional assistants Mindy Stevens and Mary Dutton and food service director Aubrey Gough.
Cassel reported the district has received donations of: $1,000 for athletics from Dal’s Big Hands & Big Heart Inc.; a matching $1,000 gift for athletics from Bruce and Kriss Stackhouse; $100 for prom from the Hamilton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 467; $240 for the baseball program from Therma-Tru Corp; and a $3,200 gold sponsor for athletics over three years from Univertical Inc.
Recognized as students of the month for April were fifth-grader Baylee Bartrom, eighth-grader Ariana Mapes and 10th-grader Alayna Dean.
