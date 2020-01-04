AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will kick off its Winter Reading events with a visit from Karen Land and her sled dog, Noggin, at the Teen Library on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. Land will bring her sled and the equipment used to race across Alaska in the famous annual Iditarod sled dog race.
Dog Tales will take place before the program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Participants will help service dogs in training by reading books to them.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Institute” by Stephen King. Young Luke Ellis’ parents are murdered and he is stolen away to go to The Institute, where numerous children with extraordinary abilities are having the force of their gifts sucked away from them. Good children are rewarded, but those who refuse are punished. What is the fate of Luke and the other children? Find out in this haunting read, available in regular print, large print and audiobook.
Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will be discussing “Pride, Prejudice, & Other Flavors” by Sonali Dev Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library. Babies and Books is aimed for children from birth to 2 years. No registration is necessary.
Lego Club: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers in fun challenges Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
The Women Workers of the Auburn Automobile Co.: This event will take a statistical look at women involved in the Auburn Automobile Co. and how their work impacted the local community Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Themes of income, identity, and social freedom will be explored within the context of a smaller, rural Auburn community. The presentation draws on archival photography, salary records, city directories and other primary resources for its research.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. No registration is necessary.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library. Story Explorers is aimed for children ages 2-6 years. No registration is necessary.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn about food preparation, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Brews+Books Book Club: The group will be discussing “An Elderly Lady is Up To No Good” by Helente Tursten, Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
Friends of Eckhart Public Library Book Sale: The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be selling gently used items including books, DVDs and more Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
