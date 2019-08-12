AUBURN — Whether it’s nonfiction memoirs, easy-reading romance or graphic novels, the Eckhart Public Library book clubs aim to offer something to readers with all tastes in books.
“There are a lot of options,” said library assistant director Jenny Kobiela Mondor.
Kobiela Mondor heads the Reader’s Delight book club. The club’s motto is “Life is hard. Books don’t have to be,” she said.
Book picks include easy-reading, lighter material, such as romances, mysteries and books with happy endings, she said.
“It’s a super-low-stress book club,” Kobiela Mondor added.
The club meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah's Brewed Awakenings in Auburn.
For August, in celebration of Read a Romance Month, participants were invited to read a romance novel and share their reactions with the group.
For September, the group will be reading the graphic novel, "The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 1: Squirrel Power" by Ryan North and Erica Henderson.
“It’s geared towards teens, but is a good introduction to graphic novels,” Kobiela Mondor said of the book choice. “It’s showing people there are lots of different, fun reads at the library.”
Library programming specialist Mariah Miller leads the Classic City Readers book club, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
The adult-age group is aimed at readers with all tastes in books. Titles include fiction and nonfiction ranging from memoirs to mysteries.
Miller has been leading the group for two years and attendance usually averages eight to 10 people — currently all women, she said.
This month the group is reading and discussing “Homegoing,” a work of historical fiction by Yaa Gyasi. Club members read ahead and come to the gathering ready to discuss their thoughts and ideas.
“I just love how it brings people together to discuss anything and everything,” Miller said of the gathering.
For those with a taste for the bizarre, Brews and Books might be the club to pick. The adult club meets on the second Thursday of the month from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company.
Club leader and library marketing specialist Kaylee Kellogg describes the material she picks for the group as “more creepy” and allows readers to explore “why people do some of the things they do.”
While Kellogg brings along discussion questions for the club, discussions often veer to topics that participants are interested in.
The club began meeting in January and has had a very consistent following, Kellogg said. While some participants may not like a particular book selection, Kellogg said, there always is plenty of good discussion and comments made that they are glad they read the book.
Book clubs are open to all and not limited to library patrons, Kobiela Mondor said. Books are obtained by the library through Evergreen, so there is no cost to participants.
In addition to the book clubs for adults, the library also hosts a book club for middle school students at the Teen Library. A call-out meeting will take place Aug. 27 from 5-6 p.m. at the Teen Library. The first book the group will read is the graphic novel, “The Faithful Spy.”
Library staff members also host a book club gathering at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School for fourth- and fifth-grade students during lunch.
“We’re always open to finding more partnerships,” Kobiela Mondor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.