GARRETT — The replacement of Bridge 46 on C.R. 15 just north of the Walmart Distribution Center over Diehl Ditch is set to begin next week.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said R.L. McCoy of Columbia City is scheduled to start work on the replacement of the bridge Monday.
He said they are currently waiting on Frontier Communications to remove cable from the bridge before the project can officially begin. He is hoping that work is completed yet this week.
The bridge is between C.R. 40 and S.R. 8. It is scheduled to be closed until March 1, 2022.
Parker said because the bridge sits north of the distribution center on a gravel road, there is no marked detour.
R.L. McCoy submitted the lowest bid out of four companies at $391,876.50. The project is being paid for out of county highway funds that have been set aside in the 2022 budget.
After bridge work is complete the City of Garrett has plans to reconstruct the paved portion of the roadway from S.R. 8 to the bridge. The paved portion of the road receives heavy truck traffic as truck enter and exit the distribution center on C.R. 15.
