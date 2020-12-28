AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum was one of many organizations that received grants from Indiana Landmarks in 2020.
The Auburn museum was granted $2,500 for a design and engineering plan for replacing the roof on the museum’s 1930 Art Deco showroom.
Indiana Landmarks awarded more than $215,000 this year to help nonprofits and cities around Indiana save meaningful places, the organization said. Drawing from a variety of funds, the grants support efforts ranging from architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship to digital walking tours and workshops, videos and summer programs for youth.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help get the ball rolling on preservation projects and help spark community revitalization around the state,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We’re extremely grateful, especially in these challenging times, that we’re able to continue to offer this crucial support to local preservation groups.”
The Auburn museum’s grant came from the Indiana Automotive Grant Fund, which awards grants to help identify and preserve landmarks connected to the state’s rich automotive heritage.
Indiana Landmarks said it works to revitalize communities, reconnect Hoosiers to their heritage and save meaningful places. With nine offices throughout the state, Indiana Landmarks helps people rescue endangered landmarks and restore historic neighborhoods and downtowns.
