GARRETT — Crews from a dozen fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a large pole barn south of Garrett Thursday morning.
The 65-foot-by-325-foot structure, owned by Phil and Kathy Lemper at 0955 C.R. 56, was once used for a poultry operation and had a newer attached workshop.
When Phil Lemper came outside about 6:30 a.m., the workshop on the west side of the building was “pretty well burning.”
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:31 a.m. according to Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser following a call by Kathy Lemper.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn to be “fully involved” in flames. The blaze was reported to have been brought under control at 7:24 a.m.
Werkheiser estimated 150,000 to 175,000 gallons of water were used to douse the flames.
Firefighters from 12 area departments worked to put out the fire, including Garrett, Auburn, LaOtto, Avilla, Jackson Township, Southeast Fire of DeKalb County, Northeast Fire of Allen County, Huntertown, Churubusco, Waterloo and Kendallville responded to the scene. Ashley was on stand-by at Garrett’s station.
No injuries were reported, but three baby calves inside the pole barn died in the fire. A large, hip-roofed barn nearby — filled with 400 bales of straw — was spared.
Werkheiser estimated $250,000 in damage to the contents, including some small farming implements and a service pickup truck, and $400,000 in structural damage.
Another building south of fire also suffered some heat damage, he added.
Lemper Feed Service once operated at this address, as well as Autumn in the Country, a site providing activities such as hayrides, mazes and a pumpkin patch for youth to attend field trips.
Also assisting were crews from the Garrett Electric and Garrett water departments, and the EMS. LaOtto Excavating Inc., Steve Kelham and Stevie Kelham came on scene later to move debris from the site. Weller Electric also handled the electrical service.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
