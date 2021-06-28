AUBURN — A group of area farmers voiced their opinion Monday morning about the delay on drainage projects from within the county from the surveyor’s office.
The farmers took their complaints to the DeKalb County Commissioners who listened to the concerns and took them under advisement.
Tom Miller, a fifth-generation farmer from Waterloo, said the issues with getting drainage work approved is something that has been going on for years.
“I represent a lot of farmers we have talked to,” said Ray Walker, who farms land off of C.R. 22 in Waterloo. “The problems are getting dramatically worse.”
Walker, who petitioned the drainage board for work on a drain, which runs through his property in 2010 still hasn’t received any answers.
He said he has just started making headway on a second project that was petitioned in December 2014.
Over that time he said the cost of these projects have doubled.
“I’m not up here to complain, I am up here to see what we can do to improve this issue,” Walker said.
All four farmers who spoke on Monday agreed with Walker’s comments.
James Miller said every non-performing acre is lost income. “We must still pay taxes on this non-revenue generating land,” he noted.
After hearing their complaints, Commissioner President Bill Hartman said he wasn’t quite sure what the commissioners could do because the surveyor is an elected position.
“We will pursue it and do what we can,” Hartman said.
Before the farmers raised their concerns, the board began discussion on the possibility of increasing the work week for the surveyor’s office from 35 hours a week to 40.
“This goes back decades, not getting enough done to keep up with deteriorating drains,” Hartman said. “The office currently has a lot going on right now.”
Nathan Frye, deputy surveyor was on hand for the meeting as surveyor Mike Kline is currently working from his home.
Frye agreed that the department has issues, which are 50 to 60 years in the making.
“I can’t argue with any of the comments,” he said. “I feel like we are doing the best we can with the resources we have.”
A recently completed drain was one which was petitioned for in 1975. In the last two and a half years, four drains have been replaced or fixed with a fifth being paid for by a local farmer. Three of those drains were done last year.
Frye who has been with the department for five years said he was the senior member of the office besides Kline.
He said there are currently four projects which engineering is almost complete on. The next step in the process is to hold a public hearing before construction can begin. There are another four or five projects, which are in the early stages, but could be completed yet this year.
Frye said the next three projects will cost the county nearly $440,000, which will eat up the entire revolving drain funds. The cost of doing additional projects could be in the neighborhood of $500,000 to $700,000.
The county’s revolving drain fund is funded by assessment fees from drains throughout the county.
“If we stay on track, we are going to be close to $1 million this year,” he said. “If the money is there, we can have all five projects done by the end of the year.”
Hartman said if the county could get five projects done by the end of the year that would be an improvement.
In outlining work in Frye’s office, he said the office has a triage list, which they utilize when deciding which projects to do first. First on the agenda is addressing flooding issues on county roads, then those which affect people’s homes, then those drains which are the worst.
