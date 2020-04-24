AUBURN — DeKalb County’s largest employer is running at full strength in the midst of an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson said Friday.
Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Butler Flat Roll Division and New Millennium Building Systems facility, both in rural Butler, employ more than 1,000 people.
“At this time, both facilities are operating at full employment with full work hours,” SDI said Friday in response to an inquiry from The Star.
Steel Dynamics released a statement on behalf of Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s president and chief executive officer:
“I want to thank our more than 8,400 team members across the company for remaining steadfast and passionate. We continue to operate safely with a spirit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud to work alongside each one during this unprecedented time. Protecting the health and well-being of our teams is at the core of our company. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have implemented numerous additional practices throughout our organization to protect each of us. Our commitment is to the health and safety of our people, our families, and our communities, while serving our customers.”
Millett said earlier this week that the Butler steel mill is operating at 80% of capacity, and that he expects that will be able to continue at least through June.
Another SDI official said its fabrication plants such as New Millennium Building System have a record-setting backlog of orders, and those plants will need steel from SDI’s mills.
