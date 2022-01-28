AUBURN — For the third straight week, DeKalb County recorded over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the community as the omicron variant continues to ravage northeast Indiana.
DeKalb County continues to see a high spread of the virus with 509 cases and three new deaths reported this week by the DeKalb County Health Department. This week’s new cases bring the county’s total to 10,848 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county’s total number of deaths from the virus continues to differ depending on the report. The county reports 102 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients while the state has recorded 133 as of Tuesday’s numbers.
This week’s deaths were among individuals in the 60s, 70s and 90s. No other data is available on the deaths.
With the continued high number of cases, the county will be hosting a state strike team Wednesday and Thursday from 12-8 p.m. at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. The clinic will be offering vaccinations with Pfizer and Moderna. Booster shots will also be available.
Testing will also be available with the following restrictions: rapid tests will be available for children 18 years and younger and adults 50 and older. Adults must be symptomatic. PCR tests will be available for everyone else.
People wanting vaccinations should enter the west door off of Union Street. People seeking a test should enter the south door off of the parking lot.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said, “Boosters are super needed for those eligible.”
“They give a huge advantage against omicron,” he said. “By now many others who did not get vaccinated should understand that omicron is not just a cold.”
Souder went on to say that the high number of deaths the county is experiencing was not expected.
The county saw a reprieve from high case numbers earlier this week when only 19 cases were reported on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that number jumped back up on Thursday as 147 cases were recorded. On Tuesday, 65 cases were reported and over the weekend, there were 189.
The number of new cases in the county could actually be larger as those people utilizing home tests and testing positive aren’t reported.
Souder said earlier this week that using home tests doesn’t actually give health officials a meaningful way of reporting cases because those cases go unreported.
This week, 41 cases were reported in children 0-10 years of age, 62 between 11-20 years of age, 102 in adults 21-30, 82 between ages 31-40, 87 between 41-50 years of age, 62 between 51-60 years of age, 49 between 61-70 years of age, 11 each in the 71-80 and 81-90 age groups and two in the 91-100 age group.
