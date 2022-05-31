GARRETT — A Kendallville man is in custody after police attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Woodwind Trail in Garrett Tuesday morning.
At 2:49 a.m., Garrett Police were made aware that Gene Rollins, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, had an active Noble County warrant and was inside the residence.
Rollins was arrested for failure to appear on a Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges are possible in this case, according to Garrett Police Captain Craig Pepple.
Units were unsuccessful getting the male to come outside the residence, Pepple said in a news release. Due to prior involvements and officer safety warnings, contact was made with the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team.
Contact was made with the on-call prosecutor, a search warrant affidavit submitted, and a search warrant signed by a judge was received. The Auburn Police ERT made the scene and assumed tactical command, Pepple said. ERT worked the scene and Rollins eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.
Rollins was placed into handcuffs, searched and checked out by medical staff on scene. He was then transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for medical clearance. Rollins was cleared for incarceration and was then transported to the DeKalb County Jail where custody was transferred to the jail staff.
Rollins was transferred to the Noble County Jail.
