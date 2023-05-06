Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St..
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
