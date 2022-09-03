AUBURN — A 1922 Auburn Beauty Six marked its 100th anniversary with a drive in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Parade of Classics Saturday. Ryan Martin of Knoxville, Tennessee was behind the wheel of the car that had been owned and restored by his father, Kim Martin, who passed away in 1993.
Martin said his father acquired the car in 1978 and restored it over a period of about seven years. The car has been on loan and on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum since 1994.
The car made an appearance in the Parade of Classics in 2018.
“We decided to take it out for its 100th birthday,” Martins said of Saturday’s parade appearance.
Martin said the car “needed a lot of work” when his father first acquired it and now boasts its original color of "Napier Green" with "Sage Brush" trim.
“We had this year set in out sights,” Martin said.
“We took the car out and let it stretch its legs.”
A 1912 Auburn Speedster Model 30 owned by Tom Lee of Pennsylvania was the oldest automobile in Saturday’s parade.
Lee bought the car in 2013 and spent five years restoring it. Lee said the car did not run when he first acquired it.
“It had been parked for decades,” he said.
The car’s restoration included rebuilding the engine, and restoring the interior, dash and brasswork.
“It was a lot of work,” Lee said.
“I thought it was going to take a year or so, and five years later, got it done.”
The car is on loan at the ACDA Museum, where it is on display in an upstairs gallery.
Nathan Gale of Fishers has been attending the festival for about 13 years, but Saturday marked his debut appearance in the festival parade.
He was behind the wheel of his 1933 Auburn, which he purchased while attending last year’s festival event.
Gale said he and his family had enjoyed participating in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club and festival events with their automobile.
“We’ve had an absolute blast,” he said.
“We’ll be here next year.”
David Schultz of Massillon, Ohio, admitted experiencing seller’s remorse when he parted with his 1936 Cord 810 Beverly. He first acquired the car in 1982 before selling it in 1989.
“I regretted it and tried to buy it back,” Schultz said.
It took him until 2019 to get the car, when its owner passed away, he added.
The car had been left to sit for 25 years and needed a complete mechanical recondition, Schultz said.
Schultz drove the car 240 miles to attend the festival and participate in Saturday’s parade. He said the classic automobile performed beautifully.
The car’s features include a deluxe interior with armchair seats and a paint color of "Thrush Brown Dark."
“It hits a lot of buttons for me,” he said of his desire to re-acqire the car.
A pre-parade line-up featured Friend of the Festival honoree the Auburn Police Department, festival artist Amanda Peet, and Peter Hummel and Garrett Hummel, the grandson and great-grandson of f E.L. Cord, who led the Auburn Automobile Co. during its peak in the 1920s and 1930s. Auburn Mayor Mike Ley waved to crowds from the rumble seat of an Auburn.
