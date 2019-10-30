This week I am highlighting formula parts three and four for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
Formula part three for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is, “always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.”
There can’t be a blame game in successful co-parenting, so you must ”set aside your differences” (formula part 2), so there is no blame game. For formula part three, you just can’t put effort and worry into what your ex isn’t doing. Anger and emotion-driven reactions and response to your ex are the result of that and will not allow you to get to a better or different place in your co-parenting relationship and journey with your ex. This is not easy, but necessary.
Formula part four for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is, “go for the Oscar.” “Oscar” is a mindset of “go for the Oscar” (put on an act). If putting on an act in front of your child(ren) while speaking to your ex during drop off or pickup, school programs, sport activities, etc., is what it will take to change your co-parenting situation, then why not? Remember, this is all for your child(ren). Children do not deserve anything less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from their parents, the two people they look up to.
I will address these formula parts periodically as a refresher. These are intended to be followed daily and need to be done as a commitment to change to your co-parenting situation. The formula parts do work, and remember, all effort is effort, no matter how small, and all change is change, no matter how small.
As I think about this and how all of these worked for my personal co-parenting journey, it dawned on me that in a few months I will be sitting in a hospital waiting area (for the third time) with my ex-husband, waiting for our grandson to be born. Also in the waiting area will be the other grandparents, who are also divorced.
Co-parents, there are a lot of special occasions, events and activities that you will be attending, so applying these formula parts is really important, and here is why. Never should your child(ren), no matter their age, feel tension and upset at an activity, event or occasion because of less than respectful and responsible behavior by their parents.
I hope you all have a great week.
